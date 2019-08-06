SemaConnect Installs Four Series 6 EV Charging Stations at The Remy

SemaConnect smart EV charging station

New Smart Charging Stations Near New Carrollton Station Support Residents and Community Visitors

WASHINGTON, USA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of four wall-mounted Series 6 EV charging stations at The Remy – Lanham, Maryland’s newest and most luxurious apartment community. The Remy, a 278-unit midrise apartment community developed by LIVEbe, recently earned the Delta Associates Excellence Award in the category of Best Lease-Up Pace for a Suburban Maryland Apartment Community. Situated at 7730 Harkins Road, The Remy features immediate access to New Carrollton Station and Washington D.C. Other luxury amenities in the community include a resort-style saltwater pool, outdoor art installation, state of the art fitness facilities, and a pet spa.

“SemaConnect is excited to support The Remy with our Series 6 EV charging stations,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “The Remy is leading the way with redevelopment in Lanham and offering residents cutting-edge technology for clean energy initiatives.”

The Series 6 smart EV charging stations at The Remy feature a sleek, futuristic design that is made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation. The four stations at The Remy are linked to the SemaConnect Network that includes a charging station locator, live charging status, access and pricing controls, and sustainability reports. The four wall-mounted EV charging stations are located on Level 3 of the community’s parking deck. Open to residents and visitors, the station location and pricing can be found on PlugShare and the SemaConnect app.



About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



