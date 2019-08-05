TurbineAero, Inc. announces Military Friendly® Employer designation

TurbineAero is a leading MRO service provider for the global aerospace community.

TurbineAero, a portfolio company of The Gores Group, was officially designated as a Military Friendly® Employer.

We are honored to receive this prestigious title. This designation represents a chance to serve the military community and announce TurbineAero opportunities on a broader scale.” — Rob Wilson, CEO

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- United States — 5 August 2019 — TurbineAero , a portfolio company of The Gores Group, was officially designated as a Military Friendly® Employer.Military Friendlyis the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community, as stated by VIQTORY’s website, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that owns and operates the registered mark and organization known as Military Friendly“We are honored to receive this prestigious title. This designation represents a chance to serve the military community and announce TurbineAero opportunities on a broader scale. This acknowledges the veteran talent and discipline we recruit within our organization,” said Rob Wilson, CEO. “We have a high percentage of veterans already working with us, and welcome others to join our team.”TurbineAero joins the 2020 class of civilian and defense employers that recruit and hire military veterans.“The Military Friendlydesignation sets TurbineAero among the elite organizations positioned to help our US military community, veterans and their families find civilian jobs,” said Justin Miller, Director of Human Resources.“At TurbineAero, we cultivate a healthy work-life balance that continually strives for improvement by listening, learning and making necessary changes to provide a positive work environment,” said Joshua Blackburn, Human Resources Generalist. “Take some time to view open positions on our online career center , and feel free to join our growing talent community.” http://ow.ly/PJ0K50voGv7 About TurbineAero, Inc.Headquartered in Chandler, AZ, TurbineAero is a leading MRO service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to the global aerospace community. As one of the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU, related piece parts and accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, Arizona USA and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com For more information about TurbineAero, please contact:Lisa GatesGlobal Communications & Marketing Specialist(480) 824-2700lisa.gates@turbineaero.com



