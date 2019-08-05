The Salvation Army Teams Up With Walmart To “Stuff the Bus”

150 years of doing the most good

Lee and Hendry County volunteers and community members support local children with school supply donations

By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school."” — Major Carlyle Gargis, Area Commander

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, US, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to hundreds of local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at multiple Walmart’s in Lee and Hendry County on Saturday, August 3, 2019.As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event will be held at five local stores in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, and Labelle and are some of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on August 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.“There are hundreds of kids heading back to school this year, and many of them will need assistance to start the school year off with the right supplies to succeed,” said Major Carlyle Gargis, Area Commander of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties from The Salvation Army. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase. Visit https://www.walmart.com/lists/view-events-registry-items?id=7d0c7694-c14e-4955-8396-57798988c501 to view.Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.SalvationArmyLeeCounty.org # # #About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 84 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyleecounty.org . The Salvation Army is proud to be a United Way partner agency.The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.



