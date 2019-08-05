HouseMaster Recognizes Greenville Real Estate Professional with 2019 Century Club Award

The Yukich Group receives award for their commitment to exceptional service and professionalism

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections serving Greenville, South Carolina, recently presented The Yukich Group with the company’s Century Club Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Stuart Malamut, the owner of HouseMaster Home Inspections in Greenville, presented the award to the real estate group.The Yukich Group is a team of real estate professional helping buyers and sellers across Greenville and surrounding communities. Led by John and Brenda Yukich, the team is part of the Keller Williams network and has spent years serving its community. Active listings and company information can be found at MyGreenvilleRealEstate .com.“The Yukich Group is extremely professional and really cares about their clients,” Stuart Malamut said. “They really go above and beyond for everyone they work with, which is why it’s such a privilege to recognize them for their achievements.”HouseMaster Greenville is part of 40 year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. Malamut is a leader in the Greenville community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.“On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate the real estate professionals of The Yukich Group on their success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.For more information, contact Stuart Malamut at 864-641-6180 or stuart.malamut@housemaster.com.About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 320 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



