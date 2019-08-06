Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Awards $365k in Research Fellowship Grants in Largest Funding Cycle to Date
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF), a nonprofit organization funding novel research for bile duct cancer, has awarded the 5th cycle of its Research Fellowship Program. CCF is pleased to support 7 projects for a total of $365,000 in its largest funding cycle to date.
Since 2015, the Foundation has awarded over $1.9 million in funding for innovative, high-quality research. In accordance with the Foundation’s Research Philosophy, CCF supports promising projects that are less likely to get traditional funding. Open-access research that catalyzes collaboration and focuses on finding a cure is a core value of the program.
“Through these studies, CCF’s Research Fellowship Program aims to gain insights and achieve significant milestones into the research of cholangiocarcinoma,” said Donna Mayer, Executive Director of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. "We are proud to honor and support these remarkable scientists and researchers as they carry on the legacies of those for whom the grants are named.”
2019 FELLOWSHIP RECIPIENTS:
Theodorous Michelakos MD, Massachusetts General Hospital
B7-H3 specific CAR T Cell Combinatorial Immunotherapy for ICC
Supported by: Barbara Dupont, Family & Friends in Memory of Jacques Dupont
Jacquelyn Russell PhD, Boston Children's Hospital
Investigating YAP inhibition as a novel treatment for Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
Supported by: Brad & Geri Clements in memory of Mark R. Clements
Saireudee Chaturantabut PhD, Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard
Targeting FGFR2 Signaling in Cholangiocarcinoma
Supported by: Jason Scott & family in memory of Andrea Scott
Emilien Loueuillard PhD, Mayo Clinic
Immunosuppressive Myeloid Cells Facilitate Tumor Progression in cholangiocarcinoma
Supported by: the Daniel Fuquay Family in honor of Andrea Marie Fuquay
Edward Jarman PhD. University of Edinburgh
Understanding DKK1/GRP78 interactions and the implications for the tumour microenvironment in cholangiocarcinoma
Supported by: Janice and Dean Meyer in honor of her mother who died from CCA
Meng-Ju Wu PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital
Deciphering the role of the IDH mutant in the tumor immune microenvironment of cholangiocarcinoma
Supported by: AMMF, BiliProject, CCF, & Target Cancer.
Qianfei Zhang MD, NCI/NIH
Gut microbiome-dependent accumulation of myeloid cells promotes intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
In memory of Marion U. Schwartz
About Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholangiocarcinoma, a highly lethal cancer with poor prognosis, arises from the bile ducts in the liver. It is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is only minimally effective, emphasizing the imminent need for novel therapies. There are no effective strategies for prevention, early diagnosis or long-term treatment, indicating a significant unmet medical need.
Although considered rare, with 12,000+ cases a year being diagnosed in the US, cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common primary liver cancer in the world. Both incidence and mortality are increasing thus research into this deadly disease is urgently needed.
Jordan Giles
Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation
+1 888-396-6731
