Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Awards $365k in Research Fellowship Grants in Largest Funding Cycle to Date

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF), a nonprofit organization funding novel research for bile duct cancer, has awarded the 5th cycle of its Research Fellowship Program. CCF is pleased to support 7 projects for a total of $365,000 in its largest funding cycle to date.

Since 2015, the Foundation has awarded over $1.9 million in funding for innovative, high-quality research. In accordance with the Foundation’s Research Philosophy, CCF supports promising projects that are less likely to get traditional funding. Open-access research that catalyzes collaboration and focuses on finding a cure is a core value of the program.

“Through these studies, CCF’s Research Fellowship Program aims to gain insights and achieve significant milestones into the research of cholangiocarcinoma,” said Donna Mayer, Executive Director of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. "We are proud to honor and support these remarkable scientists and researchers as they carry on the legacies of those for whom the grants are named.”

2019 FELLOWSHIP RECIPIENTS:

Theodorous Michelakos MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

B7-H3 specific CAR T Cell Combinatorial Immunotherapy for ICC

Supported by: Barbara Dupont, Family & Friends in Memory of Jacques Dupont

Jacquelyn Russell PhD, Boston Children's Hospital

Investigating YAP inhibition as a novel treatment for Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

Supported by: Brad & Geri Clements in memory of Mark R. Clements

Saireudee Chaturantabut PhD, Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard

Targeting FGFR2 Signaling in Cholangiocarcinoma

Supported by: Jason Scott & family in memory of Andrea Scott

Emilien Loueuillard PhD, Mayo Clinic

Immunosuppressive Myeloid Cells Facilitate Tumor Progression in cholangiocarcinoma

Supported by: the Daniel Fuquay Family in honor of Andrea Marie Fuquay

Edward Jarman PhD. University of Edinburgh

Understanding DKK1/GRP78 interactions and the implications for the tumour microenvironment in cholangiocarcinoma

Supported by: Janice and Dean Meyer in honor of her mother who died from CCA

Meng-Ju Wu PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Deciphering the role of the IDH mutant in the tumor immune microenvironment of cholangiocarcinoma

Supported by: AMMF, BiliProject, CCF, & Target Cancer.

Qianfei Zhang MD, NCI/NIH

Gut microbiome-dependent accumulation of myeloid cells promotes intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

In memory of Marion U. Schwartz

About Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma, a highly lethal cancer with poor prognosis, arises from the bile ducts in the liver. It is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is only minimally effective, emphasizing the imminent need for novel therapies. There are no effective strategies for prevention, early diagnosis or long-term treatment, indicating a significant unmet medical need.

Although considered rare, with 12,000+ cases a year being diagnosed in the US, cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common primary liver cancer in the world. Both incidence and mortality are increasing thus research into this deadly disease is urgently needed.



