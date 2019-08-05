5G Network Slicing Market Sizing and Analysis revealed by Mind Commerce

5G Network Slicing Report

Sees Opportunities for Carrier Network Optimization and New Services with Assistance from Managed Service Providers and Integration with Mobile Edge Computing

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the biggest challenges for carriers will be juggling multiple requirements found within each 5G category including eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC:

• Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB): Mobile broadband based apps including video watching, browsing, Mobile Office/Productivity, and cloud-based gaming.

• Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC): Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Telepresence (includes Holographic calling), Teleoperation/Tele-robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, UAV/Drone Operation, Public Safety, Smart Buildings and other latency-sensitive applications

• Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC): 5G will facilitate a highly scalable M2M network for many IoT applications, particularly those that do not require high bandwidth.

Leading carriers will leverage their investment in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to optimize network slice allocation as well as overall network management and 5G orchestration. Network resources are deployed in a manner in which network elements and functions will be easily configured and reused. Physical elements are sliced logically into multiple virtual networks, which may be combined with various network functions on a case by case basis.

This will help enable a robust 5G applications market, but carriers cannot do it alone. Accordingly, Mind Commerce sees a strong managed services opportunity with the North America 5G network slicing managed services market will reach $25 million by 2024. In addition, the $100 million global market for virtualized servers in support of the mobile edge computing market will be of the keys to the success of network slicing and overall network optimization.

Importantly, vendors must help carrier manage both the core and radio network slicing for service customization. This includes both static and dynamic slicing. Managed service providers will provide provisioning, administration and support for both slice management and edge computing.

By leveraging the separation of equipment and functions via the vRAN architecture, carriers may allocate either static or dynamic resources with the former providing guaranteed allocation and the latter providing a shared resource with improved network optimization. This is all managed logically through mapping a network slice ID to a set of configuration rules in the RAN. Among other things, advantages include the ability to allocation slice-specific network functions in some cases and common control functions across network slices as use cases may dictate.

5G Network Slicing by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services 2019 – 2024 evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. The report provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. The report also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring.

In addition, the report provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. The report includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2024. All direct purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

