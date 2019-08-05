SpaDash Announces Corporate Haircut Service

Austin, Texas companies now have access to corporate haircuts perk

On-demand haircuts comes to the corporate environment in Austin, Texas to afford employees more time to do productive things they would rather do.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Resource managers and their fellow employees at companies across Austin, Texas just got access to a huge employee benefits perk offering. SpaDash, the on-demand mobile haircut app available on both Android and Apple iOS devices, announced today the launch of its corporate haircuts service program geared at improving employee retention and overall job satisfaction in companies with over 75 employees.

One key component of employee retention and happiness is providing perks that allow employees autonomy in their work and allows them more time to work on the things they want. This also includes a heavy dose of work-life balance. The average person spends up to 40-minutes to over an hour of their time every time they head to a barbershop or hair salon to get their hair cut. SpaDash will afford companies that elect to bring in the service, to have a licensed haircare professional set up on-site at the company and cut employee’s hair during the day.

Each employee can reserve a time during when the SpaDash provider will be on the company’s campus through the SpaDash app. When the time of their appointment comes up, the employee gets notification to go to the location and get their hair cut. Many companies use a meeting space or other open areas to perform these types of services. The corporate culture in Austin has already been using services such as car washing, dry cleaning and massages to provide their employees with time-saving measures. SpaDash will add haircuts to that mix and provide haircuts for men and women within their workforce that simply have too much going on in their lives, both personally and professionally.

Long-time executive in Austin, Gary Welling, formerly VP of Worldwide Support and Services at Dell Computers says, “Bringing in SpaDash to a company to perform haircuts on-site is a no-brainer. Employees today care a lot about how they allocate their time and want to use every minute of their day to be productive. Spending about an hour on just driving and waiting at a barber or hair salon just doesn’t fit the bill. The on-demand nature of SpaDash gives employees more time, so when they leave work they don’t have to go perform a haircut chore. They can now head to their house and spend that time with their loved ones instead.”

SpaDash, Inc. was founded by Austinites and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin.

SpaDash is the leader in on-demand hair-cutting services in the state of Texas. Busy professionals, parents of children and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile barber and haircuts offering.

