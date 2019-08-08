Houston Based Entrepreneur Creates SocialMama App to Build Meaningful Mom Connections at the Local and National Level

Download SocialMama Today in the Apple App Store Find Answers to Questions and Begin Meaningful Conversations in SocialMama "Forums" What are your Unique Needs? SocialMama Provides a Intake Form for Moms to Enter their Unique Needs to Bond with Other Moms Using Technology Similar to Uber, SocialMama Can Help You Locate Moms Nearby Founder Amanda Ducach Created SocialMama to Build Meaningful Connections Between Moms

Houston entrepreneur Amanda Ducach creates one-of-a-kind tool for moms to foster long-lasting mom connections empowering mothers with resources

Access to the MentorMama community is invaluable to moms facing real problems because the app is free to download and easy to use. With these updates, it is now a necessity in mom’s lives.” — Amanda Ducach, Founder & CEO of SocialMama App

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new app for moms is revolutionizing the way technology matches and connects individuals. Through specialized data collection research and development, the app addresses unique problems mothers face everyday by connecting them with moms nearby who have faced similar challenges. SocialMama helps mothers find the connections they are specifically looking for on the topics they need to discuss, such as divorce or a child’s medical need, so they can adequately face the demands of motherhood.DID YOU KNOW? 82% of moms feel friendless ​and over 90% of women suffer from some form of the “baby blues” (i.e. postpartum depression). SocialMama aims to change these statistics using an algorithm that matches like-minded mothers considering things like geo-location, unique needs, and lifestyle preferences. Taking this specific information into account allows SocialMama to find the perfect match for any mom.ABOUT THE APP: SocialMama features include everything from an interactive map, where moms can explore other moms around them, to a customizable profile where moms can select their interests, unique needs, and write a little about themselves and their families. The profile tells a mom’s life story and allows the user to intuitively search and connect with mothers that have a similar story. By using a geo-targeting technology similar to Uber, the app is secure and safe.NEW UPDATES: SocialMama is rolling out TWO game-changing updates. The first is “Forums”, allowing moms to select a specific topic they want to discuss, ask questions, and seek advice on their unique needs. Within these Forums is the second, industry-disrupting addition to the app: “MentorMamas”. As experts/influencers in their field, MentorMamas live in their Forum of expertise, offering guidance and advice to the moms who need it most. And as mothers themselves living in the same region as moms on the app, MentorMamas can provide the information real moms want in a relatable and meaningful way.The motherhood space is a trillion-dollar market. Moreover, nearly ALL moms look to other moms for advice and guidance. The app will partner with companies, organizations, and institutions who cater to each mom’s hyper-local market. Not only will a mom be able to see on a map the nearby children’s hospital or baby food supplier, she’ll also find recommendations from mom’s they trust on these products and services. SocialMama targets and harnesses this incredible buying power.SocialMama strives to allow moms to share their experiences without the fear of mom-shaming and​ believes that swiping should be left to dating. The company views friendship and chemical attraction as mutually exclusive, and works to eliminate the surface-level definitions of relationships that so many matching apps utilize today. SocialMama creates a welcoming, supportive, and safe environment for moms to connect, resulting in deeper, quality connections.SocialMama is free to download on the App Store today.SocialMama Contact: Karishma Patel | karishma@socialmama.us | 281-683-7288For Press Inquiries: Bianca Bucaram (The Bucaram PR Group) | bianca@bucaramprg.com | 713-898-6552



