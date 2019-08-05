Elemental LED presents the Smallest UL Listed Driver Junction Box

Leading manufacturer launches the patented LO-PRO® Mini Junction Box

Part of being an innovative company in a competitive industry means solving challenges in creative and meaningful ways” — Matthew John, Chief Strategy Officer of Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, USA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today the release of the LO-PRO® Mini Junction Box, the smallest UL Listed driver junction box available in the market by Diode LED. The patented junction box was designed, developed and engineered by the innovative Engineering Team at Elemental LED and is certified to the latest electrical standards for power, safety, and installation.

The LO-PRO Mini differs from the previous generation of the best-selling patented junction box by building around the equally revolutionary driver, the VLM Series LED Driver from ERP Power™. The VLM power supply revolutionized the industry as the smallest driver offered in the market today. When installed with the patented LO-PRO Mini Junction Box, the VLM driver now becomes a UL Listed power supply that takes up a fraction of the footprint than other drivers of equal power and performance.

When installed, the driver and box hold UL certifications for 2108– LED Low-Voltage Power Unit, UL 508A– Industrial Control Panel, and UL 1598– Luminaire Fitting. The many certifications offered by this patented solution make this a “must-have” option for electricians, installers and contractors alike.

“Part of being an innovative company in a competitive industry means solving challenges in creative and meaningful ways,” said Matthew John, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Elemental LED. “I’m amazed and proud of the design team here at Elemental LED, who made something revolutionary in a condensed box design while still meeting multiple UL standards that solve the markets cry for everything small.“

The LO-PRO Mini Junction box is available now from the nation-wide Diode LED Dealer network. Visit www.diodeled.com to find out more about the LO-PRO Mini as well as the rest of the products available from the Industry leader in LED lighting solutions.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.