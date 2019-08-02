CCL Shows Benefits of Turmeric Powder for Health in Immunization Awareness Month

Coconut Country Living has released the 7 Amazing Benefits of Turmeric Powder for Health and Beauty to celebrate Immunization Awareness Month.

WEST CHESTER, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coconut Country Living (CCL) has released a potentially controversial article "7 Amazing Benefits of Turmeric Powder to Strengthen Health and Beautify the Body" to celebrate Immunization Awareness Month, bringing some cause for concern, as the article may upset those who believe all people should receive manmade vaccines to promote herd immunity.The 2400 words article examines the history and research behind using turmeric powder in one's cooking and health regime to get the most of its benefits for immune and total body health. In the pursuit of providing a fresh perspective on the autoimmune benefits of the world's most researched spice for health and fitness foodies, CCL has published an article sure to spark discontent amongst mandatory vaccine proponents who see vaccines as the main way to promote health and avoid disease.Below is a portion of the piece, which neatly exemplifies the controversial element:"Asian, especially Indian, women have been using turmeric for centuries as a secret to their glowing skin. Applying turmeric powder topically, mostly in the form of face masks and facials, can actually give you glowing Hollywood skin without the Hollywood price tag. Treating acne, fighting signs of aging, correcting pigmentation, lightening stretch marks, soothing burns, healing wounds, removing facial hair, treating cracked heels, exfoliation, reducing oil secretion by sebaceous glands - you name it, turmeric has become the leader for all this and more!"A spokesperson for Coconut Country Living, Michael DiSalvo, says "Of course Coconut Country Living never sets out to intentionally upset anybody. The aim of our articles is first and foremost to give a fair analysis of turmeric powder's potential use as an immunizing agent, so our readers can make up their own minds whether they should risk untested or controversial vaccines that may not actually work as well. It is critical, however, that we stay dedicated to our true voice.Although '7 Amazing Benefits of Turmeric Powder to Strengthen Health and Beautify the Body' might unsettle people who believe all people should receive manmade vaccines to promote herd immunity, our duty is to our readers. We believe it's more important to lay out the facts than to please everyone so consumers see they have a choice about how to take care of their health. This remains notoriously difficult to do in an age of censorship and government mandates."Given there has been no backlash as of yet, still the possibility exists as the article suggests that vaccines, as stated by The American College of Pediatricians (ACP), are not only potentially "dangerous", but as former Merck doctor and former vaccine proponent Bernard Dalbergue recently stated, "potentially deadly".Coconut Country Living has been a provider of in depth articles in the Paleo Ketogenic Gluten-Free GAPS Friendly Superfoods market for 4 years, so it is no wonder that they are examining superfoods for their immune benefits. In the end, consumers need to decide what role turmeric powder, and its roles and benefits for health and beauty uses, are going to play in their immunity program and how the current vaccination schedule should or should not apply to them.CCL has stated the future aims for the website are to empower foodies everywhere to heal the world and their families through tasty superfood. So Coconut Country Living hopes any controversy will pass quickly and re-emphasizes no offence is or was intended.Coconut Country Living's complete article can be found at https://www.coconutcountryliving.com/7-benefits-turmeric-powder-strengthen-health-beautify-body where a link can be found to purchase their organic turmeric powder currently on sale, and to get CCL's complimentary Kindle Best Seller: The History of Turmeric's Secret Benefits for Health and Beauty, available at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GDD2YYC for a limited time.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.