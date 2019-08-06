Allegiance Financial Group Adopts IDS™ InfoLease® 10 to Drive Growth in Financing of Mission Critical Assets

IDS Asset Finance Technology

IDS InfoLease provides the needed flexibility and agility to support AFG’s customized equipment financing business model

Upgrading to InfoLease 10 allows AFG to take advantage of the platform’s flexibility, extensibility and rich new features in order to deliver the best-in-class service our customers expect.” — Shelly Kirsch, AFG CFO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of asset finance and origination technology announced today that Allegiance Financial Group (AFG) has selected IDS InfoLease 10 for portfolio management as they look to drive growth by financing their customer’s mission critical systems. IDS InfoLease provides the needed flexibility and agility to support AFG’s business model which focuses on constructing the right financial product to meet a customers’ specific business needs.

“As an IDS customer since 2003, we have deep working knowledge and experience with the InfoLease platform,” stated Shelly Kirsch, AFG CFO. “Upgrading to InfoLease 10 allows AFG to take advantage of the platform’s flexibility, extensibility and rich new features in order to deliver the best-in-class service our customers expect. The IDS technology platform allows us to respond to our customers unique funding needs and provides a highly reliable, scalable and cost-effective solution for our operations.”

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, AFG has funded over $500 million in transactions to over 1,000 customers throughout the 48 contiguous states. AFG’s focus is on loan, lease and working capital transactions secured by mission critical assets including transportation, construction, refuse, and corporate aircraft. AFG acts in the role of originator, lender/lessor (principal), and equipment re-marketer.

“Our more than 15-year relationship with AFG is a great example of our goal to establish long-term, highly valued partnerships with our customers,” stated David Hamilton, IDS CEO. “Our ongoing commitment to solution investment and product innovation allows us to deliver solutions across the entire asset and equipment finance market place. We are excited to continue our partnership with AFG in support of their growth goals and help to better serve their customers financing needs.”

IDS InfoLease is recognized globally as a leading solution for portfolio management, supporting all contract structures, including tax and non-tax leases, leveraged leases, loans, conditional sales contracts, floating rate and revolving accounts. The modern open architecture of InfoLease enables customers to rapidly innovate, connect to ecosystems and streamline access to data in support of enhanced business performance.

About IDS

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our new cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

Media Contact: Ray Wizbowski – rwizbowski@idsgrp.com

###



