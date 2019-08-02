GoGo Quinoa delivers the freshest cookies with new local production
"The local production of our cookies allows us to deliver a level of freshness and superior taste experience. Our regular consumers will notice the difference right away," explains Martin Bilodeau, President, and founder of GoGo Quinoa.
GoGo Quinoa invites its consumers to look out for the boxes with the 'New' label and experience this excellent improvement for themselves.
About GoGo Quinoa
GoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) manufactures and imports over 60 plant-based and allergen-free products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, chickpea). To meet the growing demand for its products, both in Canada and internationally, the company now operates from a 45 000 square foot factory, which is certified SQF, organic, gluten-free, and Kosher.
For more information, we invite you to visit our website http://www.gogoquinoa.com/
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoGoQuinoa/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gogoquinoa/
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/cie-2-ameriks-gogo-quinoa
SOURCE GoGo Quinoa
Francis Lavoie – VP Sales and Marketing
GoGo Quinoa / Company 2 Ameriks
+1 438-380-3330
email us here
