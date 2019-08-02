GoGo Quinoa delivers the freshest cookies with new local production

The local production of our cookies allows us to deliver a level of freshness and superior taste experience. Our regular consumers will notice the difference right away.” — Martin Bilodeau, President, and founder of GoGo Quinoa.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoGo Quinoa, a plant-based products specialist, is proud to announce that it now produces its famous gluten-free cookies locally in Laval, Canada. It's a significant change considering that they use to travel from Bolivia. Consumers can expect fresher product and an improved taste. The new cookies is also certified organic and gluten-free. These changes have been made possible by a recent investment of 1.6$ million dollars in modern equipments."The local production of our cookies allows us to deliver a level of freshness and superior taste experience. Our regular consumers will notice the difference right away," explains Martin Bilodeau, President, and founder of GoGo Quinoa.GoGo Quinoa invites its consumers to look out for the boxes with the 'New' label and experience this excellent improvement for themselves.About GoGo QuinoaGoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) manufactures and imports over 60 plant-based and allergen-free products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, chickpea). To meet the growing demand for its products, both in Canada and internationally, the company now operates from a 45 000 square foot factory, which is certified SQF, organic, gluten-free, and Kosher.For more information, we invite you to visit our website http://www.gogoquinoa.com/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoGoQuinoa/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gogoquinoa/ LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/cie-2-ameriks-gogo-quinoa SOURCE GoGo Quinoa



