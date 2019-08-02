Tracktry Provides Best Tracking Solution for International Parcels

Tracktry

SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracktry is an all in one package tracking platform that allows online shoppers and cross-border e-commerce buyers worldwide to track all their shipments from multiple couriers and postal services.

When you buy something today, you demand immediacy. The order must be confirmed as soon as you click “confirm order”. Another thing you, as a buyer want to see is tracking packages from start to end. Nobody likes it when order is delayed, let alone when the package is lost or misplaced somewhere between the seller and the buyer.

The ability to track packages in real time is essential for suppliers and customers alike. Tracking abilities for consumer products and goods began as a way to provide accurate and timely information regarding the expected time of delivery. This technology allows customers to trust that their packages will arrive on time, along with providing manufacturers and retailers with comprehensive consumer data to show clients and consumers about their orders.

There’s no denying that knowing where your parcel is at any time can give you extra peace of mind. And not just you, either. A tracking facility will help both you and the courier feel that little more relaxed knowing where your parcel is at all times. No more will your parcel be at risk of disappearing into thin air. Well, not without you knowing about it straight away. By tracking your parcels, you can be sure of where your parcel is and whether it’s on track.

On Tracktry, you can get the most-updated tracking info of all your packages only in one site, leave your comments and stars about shipping services, ask the community about your concerns or shipping-related questions, and share your shopping experiences with other buyers. You will have better visibility about where your parcel is and when you can expect to receive it. This is especially helpful in the case of sensitive or expensive deliveries.

Tracktry offers tracking service for domestic and international carriers including DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS, China Post and all the UPU members. Customers don’t even need to know who the shipper is, Tracktry can auto-detect the courier by tracking number. If you have any questions, a tracking number for a parcel can bring up all the information you and someone on the end of the phone could ever need if you call them up, making customer service more efficient, and far easier.

Gone are the days of wondering where your parcel is when it’s marked as ‘delivered’ and you still haven’t received it, or it doesn’t turn up on the day that it was estimated to arrive. The worry is a thing of the past with tracking. Tracktry can give you a lot of detail about where your parcel is and when it was sent out for delivery

For more information, please visit: https://www.tracktry.com



