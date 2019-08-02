T3 AVIATION GROUP SELECTS U-TAPAO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

T3 Aviation Group views U-Tapao as a potential hub for business aviation in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport (UTP), which is meant to supplement the two existing Bangkok airports in handling visitor arrivals, is moving into development mode, which T3 is eager to support. T3 provides AOG services for business jet operators throughout Asia, having three international airports located within less than two hours affords our team the accessibility and connectivity needed to provide urgent support to aircraft owners. T3 plans to execute the move in Q3 of 2019, as well as keeping a presence in Bangkok, Jakarta, and Hong Kong. “The geographical advantage of being at the center of a large and growing fleet of business jets in Asia-Pacific, as well as Thailand's developing aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) base, are the top factors driving our selection of U-Tapao as our new headquarters,” says Mark Thibault, Managing Director of T3 Aviation Group.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Established in 2013, The T3 Aviation Group of companies, T3 Private Jets Asia Limited (Hong Kong) and T3 Aviation Solutions Company Ltd., (Thailand) were established to become a leading aviation presence in the region, focusing on unwavering international safety standards, as well as impeccable client service that discerning international customers demand. T3 offers "Accurate Aviation Advice Always" consultancy services to include aircraft sales, appraisals and (ISBAO) aviation audits, full aircraft management, charter services, and maintenance oversight. T3 is well-positioned to provide clients all over Asia with personalized service. With decades of international aviation experience and expertise, the T3 team has a long term commitment to supporting and fostering business aviation throughout the Asia-Pacific region.



Contact Person: Lawrence Bierce

Email: lbierce@t3aviationgroup.com



For further details, please browse our website: www.t3aviationgroup.com



