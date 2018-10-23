T3 AVIATION GROUP RECEIVES TWO HIGHLY COVETED ‘ASBAA ICONS OF AVIATION AWARDS 2018’ NOMINATIONS

T3 IS DELIGHTED TO HAVE BEEN NOMINATED IN TWO CATEGORIES FOR THE 2018 ASBAA ICONS OF AVIATION AWARDS EVENT

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icons of Aviation 2018, hosted by the Asian Business Aviation Association (ASBAA), is an annual awards event and charity gala dinner that was created by AsBAA in 2015 to highlight extraordinary contributions by industry professionals and organizations. T3 is proud to have been nominated by our colleagues, clients, and industry stakeholders in two categories, Best Business Service Provider and Best Charter Broker. “These nominations underscore our commitment to our business principles and dedication to provide Asia based Business Aviation clients with unparalleled service and support.” says Mark Thibault, Managing Director of T3 Aviation Group.