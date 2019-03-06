T3 Aviation Group Expands Rotary-Wing Support In Asia

T3 Aviation Group Completes 20th Helicopter Condition Survey

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considering the critical nature of rotary-wing operations, the harsh environment, and corrosion, it is vital to have a professional aircraft condition survey performed as part of your aircraft acquisition process. Financiers and insurance companies often mandate a condition survey as well as annual asset inspections as a prerequisite and ongoing requirement for aircraft financing or leasing. This, along with the safety aspect, underscores the necessity to have T3 complete a professional inspection prior to aircraft acquisition or as an unbiased and in-depth review of your existing aircraft. “We have always had a passion for helicopters. Our 35 years of helicopter operations experience and maintenance expertise allow us to employ streamlined processes that ensure effective and efficient aircraft condition surveys, appraisals, and inspections” says Mark Thibault, Managing Director of T3 Aviation Group.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.