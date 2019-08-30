Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Nationwide To Call Them for Instant Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Norfolk Veterans Deserve Better Compensation

"If you are a Navy Veteran and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We offer some vital services and our services are free.” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Our number one priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation-especially if the Navy Veteran's primary exposure to asbestos occurred at Norfolk, Virginia. Norfolk is the home of the world's largest navy base and it's been that way for a long time.

"If you are a Navy Veteran and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We offer some incredibly vital services and our services are free." https://Virginia.USNavyMesothelioma.com

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers the following free services:

* Assistance in creating what is called the 'list' that documents a Navy Veteran's exposure to asbestos. Documenting how, where and when a Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos is the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and the group will help a Veteran with mesothelioma to develop this very important information as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

* The group offers direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste who will explain the compensation process and provide an assessment of what the Navy Veteran's settlement could be worth.

* The group will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to get VA disability benefits.

* "Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Virginia or nationwide hires a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303." https://Virginia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, Portsmouth or anywhere in Virginia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville,Virginia: https://cancer.uvahealth.com/

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.