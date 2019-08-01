A PLACE CALLED HOME HOSTS BACKPACK TO SCHOOL EVENT ON AUG. 3 TO EQUIP 1,200 LOW-INCOME YOUTH FOR ACADEMIC SUCCESS

Children collect backpacks and essential school supplies at APCH's annual Backpack To School event

South Central Los Angeles youth will receive educational tips and backpacks filled with essential school supplies for free

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Place Called Home (APCH), a South Central nonprofit youth center, will host its annual Backpack To School Event on Aug. 3 to equip local kids and teens with new backpacks and other essential school supplies for free. More than 1,200 youth in need are expected to benefit.The annual event attracts kids, teens, parents and community members. Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren D. Price, Jr. will attend to help kick off the highly anticipated event.Thanks to event sponsors Broadway Federal Bank, FedEx Ground, Fully Monty Men’s Group, Independent Studio Services, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charity, Mullen Lowe, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, Warner Bros. and individual and corporate donors, APCH will distribute 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies, including binders, books, rulers, calculators, pens, pencils and more. Students will also receive lunch bags, courtesy of Delaware North.In addition to school supplies, students and their parents will collect tips on safe travel between school and home, healthy eating habits, and best homework and study practices.“For many of our local families, buying basic school supplies can be a financial burden. Backpack To School is our way of removing that barrier and helping our youth get the supplies they need for success in the new school year,” APCH Executive Director Jonathan Zeichner said.Backpack To School will be held at The Bridge @ A Place Called Home from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The Bridge is located at 2901 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011. Media parking available on 29th Street.VISUALS: More than 1,200 local youth from the South Central Los Angeles community, along with their families, will come through APCH’s doors to receive backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year. The line begins at the intersection of 29th Street and Central Avenue and wraps around the block to 32nd Street, as some families line up well in advance to ensure their spot.###About A Place Called HomeA Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org Media Contact:Taryn Burks, Communications & Marketing Managere: tburks@apch.org | p: (323) 232-7653 ext. 3217 | c: (951) 378-9900

