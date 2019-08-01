Driving Essentials XE Teen Driver Training Now Available on PlayStation4

Virtual Driver Interactive Releases Driving Essentials XE for PS4 for Teens to Learn at Home

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive, Inc. (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that in addition to their full line of simulation training products for schools and public safety organizations, they have released a version for in-home use on Sony’s PS4 platform called Driving Essentials XE. Over two million new teen drivers hit the road each year and unfortunately car crashes continue to be the #1 cause of death for them. By definition, a “new driver” lacks the experience as well as the exposure to hazardous situations that they can’t practice behind the wheel because they are simply too risky.

With over 96.9 million global PS4 users, it made sense to extend VDI’s simulation-based product portfolio to include the gaming platform. Driving Essentials XE is an immersive driver training program that teaches the critical skills essential to safe driving in an entertaining and engaging way. With 10 in-depth lessons and unlimited free driving, it offers many advanced concepts that are not covered in online or driving school courses including driving in highway, city, residential, rural and off road in adjustable weather conditions. It provides challenging, real-world experiences such as inclement weather, distracted driving and complex traffic scenarios that are too dangerous to practice in real life -- all from the safety of their own home using Sony’s PS4.

For $39, the program is available at the PlayStation store and can be downloaded directly to the PS4.

“Since the program is formatted like a game, my daughter enjoyed it more than just an instructional tool,” said Mary’s Dad. “She was upset each time she made a mistake because it affected her score.”

“The world of gaming is the world teens live in,” said Bob Davis, VDI CEO & President. “We took our most successful simulation title, Driving Essentials, and modified it for PS4 and Xbox so that teens could experience the same level of training at both school AND home. Driving Essentials XE lets teens "live through" dangerous driving scenarios so the first time they are exposed to hazardous situations is not in real life. It’s is a wonderful way to give them the practice and confidence they need to get behind-the-wheel.”

