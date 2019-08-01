HR Open Standards Consortium Announces Partnership with the U.S. Chamber Foundation on the JDX™ JobSchema+ Project

HR Open Standards is working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on the JDX JobSchema+ Project.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards Consortium Announces Partnership with the U.S. Chamber Foundation on the JDX™ JobSchema+ ProjectHR Open Standards is working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on the JDX JobSchema+ Project . The Chamber Foundation recently announced the public feedback period is open on the project which looks to significantly evolve the existing data standard for job postings. HR Open is proud to be working on this project that will support more diverse hiring needs and in-demand skills and competencies in a modern workplace. This project closely relates to HR Open Standards mission to enable innovation in the HR Technology Industry by providing a turnkey solution to the problem of data exchange.“In today’s talent marketplace, data is king. However, in order to organize, manage, and share data effectively we need a solid foundation of interoperable data standards starting with data on jobs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is excited to partner with HR Open Standards to update and improve the JobPosting Schema, leverage it as part of the Job Data Exchange (JDX), and make the data the results from it more shareable with credentialing organizations and learners through the T3 Innovation Network.”– Jason Tysko, U.S. Chamber of Commerce FoundationThe JDX JobSchema+ expands and improves upon the JobPosting Schema, a widely-deployed schema in the employment context. Evolving and modernizing the existing standard is central to the success of the JDX initiative, which aims to deliver real-time labor market data to the stakeholders of the talent marketplace direct from employers.“HR Open Standards has been developing and evolving well-adopted schemas to support recruiting since 1999. Our partnership with the Chamber Foundation will support the expansion of these standards to better signal accurate job requirements, support discovery of these job requirements to job seekers, and to help match candidates’ skills, knowledge and abilities to the true job requirements. We are excited about this collaboration.”– Andrew Cunsolo, President of HR Open Standards ConsortiumHR Open Standards Consortium looks forward to our continued partnership with the Chamber Foundation to evolve the standards and improve support for education and government organizations. In addition, we are participating on the JDX Advisory Council, making the expertise and experience in our Consortium available to the industry in new and exciting ways.About HR Open StandardsThe HR Open Standards Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of a standard suite of HR-XML and HR-JSON specifications that simplify Human Resources-related data exchanges. Learn more and download the HR-XML and HR-JSON data exchange standards from the HR Open Standards website.



