Inspection Certification Associates Offers Comprehensive Four Point Inspection Certification Course

Inspection Certification Associates

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) is pleased to announce it is offering a comprehensive, Four Point Inspection Certification Course to students interested in the home inspection industry.

The Four Point Inspection Certification Course is a brand new program offered by ICA. It is specifically designed to certify home inspectors to legally conduct four point inspections that include HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and roofing.

“The purpose of a four point inspection is to make sure that these four systems are operating properly so that a homeowner can obtain a homeowner’s insurance policy,” states Chuck Pulaski, Operations Manager of ICA. “This is a unique course that provides further qualifications to home inspectors who want to provide the best services to their clients.”

In the Four Point Inspection Certification Course, students will learn about a variety of subtopics related to four point home inspections. Some of these topics include:

• Plumbing connections and fixtures

• Electrical wiring and panels

• Roofing

• Heating

• Ventilation

• Air conditioning

• And so much more!

Currently, this comprehensive course is included, free of charge, to any student who enrolls in the company’s online home inspection course, or any of their classroom home inspection training courses.

“At ICA, we take pride in ensuring all of our students are offered the most up-to-date qualifications on the market,” states Pulaski. “Like our other beneficial course offerings, the four point program is designed to ensure students have a greater chance at succeeding in their careers.”

Students who would like to take the four point course, but who do not wish to register in a home inspection course, may enroll separately at a cost of $100 by calling 1-888-374-4096.

For more information about Inspection Certification Associates and their brand new Four Point Inspection Certification Course, please visit the company’s website at https://icaschool.com/four-point-inspection-certification-course/.



