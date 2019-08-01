NAMIC to Honor Keith Holmes, Rashida Jones and Satya Parimi at Annual Awards Luncheon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, Inc. (NAMIC), in partnership with Multichannel News, announced today the recipients of the 2019 Next Generation Leaders Awards. Sponsored by Univision Communications Inc., the honorees will be recognized during the NAMIC Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET during the 33rd Annual NAMIC Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis.The 2019 Next Generation Leaders Awards will be presented to the following executives:• Keith Holmes, SVP, Residential Sales, Cox Communications• Rashida Jones, SVP of Specials, NBC News and MSNBC, NBCUniversal• Satya Parimi, Group VP, Enterprise Data, Products & Smart Cities, Charter CommunicationsThese emerging executives are honored for demonstrating exceptional business acumen, while exemplifying NAMIC’s mission to educate, advocate and empower for multi-ethnic diversity and inclusion in the communications industry.NAMIC will also recognize the following executives as inductees into the 2019 Luminaries Class:• Ricky Frazier Jr., Division VP, Customer Service Strategy and Retention, Comcast• Jae-Min Ha, VP, Law, Chief Counsel, Charter Communications• Alexis Johnson, VP, Programming Acquisition, Charter Communications• Camille Joseph, Regional VP, State Government Affairs, Charter Communications• Patricia Estrada Martin, SVP, Service Assurance, Cox Communications• Marcella Milliet Sciorra, VP, Ad Sales & Product Marketing, Charter Communications• Wayne Thompson, VP, Telecoms, Connectivity and Capacity Management, Altice USA"Each of these amazing Next Generation Leaders and Luminaries is a beacon that guides NAMIC, media companies, and the entire industry towards a future of extraordinary possibilities,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “They represent what it means when opportunity meets preparation and when visionaries have the courage to step forward and change the course of history.”Sponsors for the 33rd Annual NAMIC Conference include Charter Communications, Comcast | NBCUniversal, Cox, INSP, Nokia, WarnerMedia and The Walter Kaitz Foundation.To register for the conference, visit conference.namic.com . Group discounts are available. For more information and sponsorship inquiries contact Sandra Girado, at 212.594.5985 or sandra.girado@namic.com.ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.