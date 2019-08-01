Acutrack and PrestaShop Partner to Bring Fulfillment and Publishing Services to 270,000 Merchants

PrestaShop fulfillment

Acutrack, a Silicon Valley based technology driven 3PL, has joined forces with PrestaShop, an open-source commerce platform based in Paris, France.

Like PrestaShop, Acutrack’s mission is to become a global fulfillment provider.” — Raj Barman, CEO Acutrack

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acutrack, a Silicon Valley-based technology-driven 3PL, has joined forces with PrestaShop, an open-source commerce platform based in Paris, France. The collaboration will help over 270,000 merchants currently using the PrestaShop platform.PrestaShop’s mission is to give anyone, anywhere, the resources to open up and run a successful business and ultimately, become a one-stop platform for eCommerce worldwide. PrestaShop allows you to create a good content management system by enhancing the e-commerce platform. Thus, providing a great consumer experience.Acutrack’s partnership now gives the PrestaShop merchant a fully automated, closed-loop fulfillment solution - a technology-driven 3PL partner. Acutrack’s presence on both U.S. coasts allows merchants to send products in 2 days to cover practically all areas of the country. This will help save money by cutting down on high zone, high-cost shipments.Additionally, Acutrack’s book print and fulfillment services give these merchants the ability to expand and offer physical books in conjunction with ebook fulfillment.“Like PrestaShop, Acutrack’s mission is to become a global fulfillment provider,” says Raj Barman, CEO Acutrack. “We are excited about the partnership with PrestaShop - a step in the right direction. The PrestaShop merchant now has an experienced 3PL who they can trust for reliable service.”For more information about PrestaShop’s partnership with Acutrack, visit PrestaShop MarketplaceAbout PrestaShopPrestaShop is a freemium, open-source e-commerce solution. The software is published under the Open Software License. It is written in the PHP programming language with support for the MySQL database management system. PrestaShop is currently used by 270,000 shops worldwide and is available in 60 different languages.About AcutrackAcutrack, based in Livermore, CA, is a privately-held and technology-driven fulfillment company that specializes in publishing any product needed for your business. The company’s ability to produce books and media packages has created a true value to its customers for over 25 years. Acutrack maintains warehousing facilities strategically located on both U.S. coasts.



