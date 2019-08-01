SpaDash to engage Startup Firm Kastner Gravelle LLP

Austin Texas

On-Demand mobile barber company SpaDash, Inc. selects Austin law firm to launch revolutionary haircut app, allowing customers to order haircut delivery service.

On-demand businesses such as SpaDash, Inc. have enormous opportunities to disrupt traditional business models and provide unique options for consumers.” — Ryan Gravelle, co-founder of Kastner Gravelle

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaDash, Inc., maker of SpaDash, the on-demand mobile haircut app, and the law firm of Kastner Gravelle LLP today announced a working relationship. As part of the affiliation, Kastner Gravelle will provide legal services to SpaDash, Inc. in the areas of corporate governance, financing, intellectual property, employment and general business guidance.

SpaDash is set to launch its revolutionary mobile application on Apple iOS and Google Android devices beginning September 1, 2019. The move towards providing haircutting services that are on-demand was brought on by two market forces. First, the passing of legislation in the state of Texas that allows for haircutting services to be performed by licensed barbers and hairstylists outside the confines of a barbershop or hair salon brick-and-mortar location opened the door for this type of service to flourish. Second, the on-demand economy is starting to become the new way consumers wish to purchase goods and services.

Uber set the on-demand market in motion in San Francisco by offering ride hailing services to the community over a decade ago. This offering method quickly caught on and expanded almost immediately to New York city. Since then, the number of on-demand services has blossomed into its own economy force. Companies such as Lyft, GrubHub, and Favor have driven the expansion even further. The law firm of Kastner Gravelle represents these types of progressive companies.

“Kastner Gravelle serves emerging-growth companies, entrepreneurs and investors. On-demand businesses such as SpaDash, Inc. have enormous opportunities to disrupt traditional business models and provide unique options for consumers. Our firm seeks to provide high-caliber and pragmatic legal and strategic counsel to these well-positioned opportunities”, said Ryan Gravelle, co-founder of Kastner Gravelle.

The business model for SpaDash is slightly different than most on-demand services in that the workforce that partners with SpaDash are licensed professionals in the hair cutting industry. While Favor, Lyft, Uber and food delivery services are able to employ anyone with a driver’s license to join the movement, the service providers on SpaDash have gone through over 1,000 hours of training mandated by the state and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. These haircare professionals, however, are able to establish their own business future with minimal investment costs by cutting hair through the SpaDash app. All of that is set to begin September 1, 2019.

SpaDash, Inc. was founded by Austinites and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin.

SpaDash is the leader in on-demand haircutting services in the state of Texas. Busy professionals, parents of children and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile barber and haircuts offering.

