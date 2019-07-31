Volume Quoting Automation for LTL Shipments

Logistics Fox Freight Solutions finds major benefit in Teknowlogi’s new bulk rating option

COSTA MESA, CA, US, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teknowlogi has released a new feature in its transportation management system (TMS) that automates the process of volume quoting. Freight brokers continue seeking automation from TMS providers to increase efficiencies and equip themselves with tools that will help them capture new clients and deliver better customer service. No company has automated the LTL shipment process like Teknowlogi. The new volume quoting tool is one of the many features setting Teknowlogi apart from TMS competitors. Logistics Fox is a freight broker that has achieved incredible growth since the company’s inception in 2015. Their progress is attributed to a culture of highly knowledgeable, well-trained transportation professionals. The company prides itself on thinking outside the box and going above and beyond to ensure superior customer satisfaction. This talented team embraces the automation provided by Teknowlogi and finds tremendous value in the new volume quoting tool. As part of the company’s client-focused approach, Logistics Fox has always sought out the most efficient technological solutions to deliver high-level service.Volume quoting has always fallen outside of the standard quoting process in LTL shipping. The current process requires freight brokers and shippers to manually call a carrier to ask for an LTL volume quote on all shipments over 10,000 lbs. or larger than 12 linear feet. Waiting on an LTL carrier’s response can take hours, causing interruptions in workflow. Delays can lead to frustrated customers, prompting them to look for quotes from other freight brokers.Automated volume quoting provides an instant quote, eliminating delays and maintaining the same efficient workflows for both volume and standard quoting. The customer portal within the transportation management system (TMS) allows a freight intermediary’s customer to receive an LTL volume quote in seconds.About TeknowlogiTeknowlogi is a pioneer of Transportation Management Software (TMS) and the only logistics technology company to offer a cloud-based solution that incorporates artificial intelligence to provide logistics management, consulting intelligence, mobile intelligence, integration intelligence, and business intelligence in one platform. Tai Adviser can analyze millions of data variables in real-time, allowing companies to increase efficiencies within the complicated and multifaceted global shipping and logistics industry. Teknowlogi addresses every aspect of the shipment lifecycle, making the TMS a perfect solution for Shippers, 3PL companies, freight brokers, freight forwarders and even asset-based carriers. Our mission is to build and deliver applied intelligence solutions that make it possible for any logistics company to be the best version of themselves.For more information on how to enhance your logistics process into the future, visit us at www.teknowlogi.com , follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Teknowlogi, and like us on Facebook.



