Trade Technologies Names Alexander Paetzold as Managing Director, Germany

STUTTGART, GERMANY, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, today announced that Alexander Paetzold has joined Trade Technologies Germany GmbH, as its Managing Director. Mr. Paetzold will be based in Trade Technologies’ Stuttgart office and assumes responsibility for the Company’s business development and operations throughout continental Europe. Mr. Paetzold brings Trade Technologies over 20 years of trade finance and sales experience. He was most recently Head of GTRF Sales Region South for HSBC Germany. Before HSBC, Mr. Paetzold held several positions within Deutsche Bank’s Global Transaction Banking business, i.e. Sales for Trade Finance / Cash Management Corporates (TF/CMC), Risk Coordinator in TF/CMC’s Risk & Portfolio Management, Senior Advisor for Trade Finance Central Team and Senior Consultant for Risk- and Treasury Management.“We are extremely excited to add Alexander to our EMEA team in this important leadership position. He brings a depth of management, banking and trade finance sales experience that will accelerate our already substantial growth in this dynamic export market.” said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. “Alexander is a consummate trade professional with the knowledge and experience to deliver our unique combination of industry-leading trade digitization software and global professional trade services for exporters and global trade banks.”"Trade Technologies is making a real difference in cash flow, digitization and predictability of payment for exporters globally” said Mr. Paetzold. “I am excited to bring this product and message to German and European exporters.”Trade Technologies Germany GmbH began its operations in Stuttgart in November of 2018. Since then, it has added over 70 exporter customers and grown its office to a team of 6 trade professionals.Trade TechnologiesFounded in 1999, Trade Technologies™ ( www.tradetechnologies.com ) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its fourteen offices in Asia, Europe and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.Trade Technologies was featured by Trade Finance Global Trade as a Top 40 Fintech in 2019. Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp™ software platform and process.Trade Technologies has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, London,Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Stuttgart.



