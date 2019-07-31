R4G to Help 100 Families in LA and SF Save $2500 on 2020 Summer Camp

Want to save $2,500 or more on Summer Camp in 2020? Join Today We Represent Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Simcha Club and rewarding referrals made by parents with summer camp savings to benefit kids' fun lives.

Want to save $2,500 or more on Summer Camp? Join The Simcha Club today to access our personal service.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency working to help fund local causes. The Simcha Club is a joyful and purposeful community service in California helping participating families save money on kids fun; creative education, summer camp, and travel.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are making summer camp more affordable for families that love to invest in their kid's meaningful life experiences."How to Qualify for 2020 Summer Camp Savings Parents must Join The Simcha Club by November 1, 2019.Contact Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot) to learn how to participate in R4G and join club.1) Parent introduces a company hiring professional staff that retains Recruiting for Good to find a talented professional.2) R4G finds company a talented employee and earns a finder's fee.3) Each referral that leads to a successful fulltime hire; earns a financial savings reward toward summer camp.Carlos Cymerman, adds "Moms can now use their social network to benefit their family...Simply introduce us to people you know well...your boss, neighbor, relative (significant other) or a good friend; hiring professional staff....we help companies find talented professionals, generate proceeds to do good; and reward referrals with funding for your kids' fun."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



