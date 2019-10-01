ZE Sponsors Energy Trading Operations & Technology (ETOT) 2019 Summit in London

Data. We Get It. ZE Sponsors ETOT Summit 2019

Celebrating 7 years of participating at ETOT

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the leading software development firm specializing in enterprise data management, integration and analysis solutions for energy and commodities markets, today announced it is sponsoring and exhibiting at the 11th annual Energy Trading Operations & Technology (ETOT) 2019 Summit in London, U.K. from October 10 – 11, 2019.Celebrating 7 years of sponsoring ETOT, ZE offers a new twist this year, with the grand prize draw of a high powered Alfa Romeo 8c Redcat Remote Control (RC) Racing Car.Attending ETOT enables energy trading firms from across the globe to discuss recent constraints, trends, and opportunities in this sector, as well as the optimized business processes and technological updates that can improve its overall efficiency.ZE’s experienced team will be at the event and attendees are invited to visit the ZE booth to learn how ZEMA ™, ZE’s award-winning data integration, and analytics platform, can meet the specific data management and analysis requirements of energy traders, risk managers, and more."In the last 7 years, ZE has been committed to ETOT and to its audience of 250+ professionals from the energy trading industry, to help them by offering solutions to meet their data management and analysis requirements. We're very pleased about our long term relationship and look forward to welcoming ZE team on board this October again! " Said Ben Hillary, CEO, at Commodities People who are the organizers of ETOT and ComRisk.ZEMA automatically captures and centralizes large volumes of real-time market data; it contains the most comprehensive collection of ISO information in the industry. With over 900 unique data point connections, it offers a rich library of analytic formulas, customizable visualization options, and unmatched strengths in curve development and integration. These aspects make the platform particularly attractive for users interested in simplifying end-of-day processes.“We are looking forward to sponsoring and returning to ETOT for the 7th year in a row. The panel discussions, case study presentations, and networking opportunities available there are important for all attendees who want to stay current in this ever-evolving industry.”For more information on the events , ZE attends, see the ZE events calendar.About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) and ZEMAEstablished in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. In May 2019, ZE was also awarded the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award.© 2019 ZE and ZEMA are trademarks of ZE PowerGroup Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



