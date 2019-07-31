Entrepreneur and Investor Lisa Nguyen to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If it's only about the money, you're going to fail. The money will come when you do what you’re passionate about, what you love.

For entrepreneur, investor and business consultant Lisa Nguyen, that passion and love was her daughter Katelyn.

Ten years ago, Katelyn was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism.

“At the time nobody really knew much about autism,” recalls Nguyen. “I just started researching and teaching myself everything I could possibly could.”

Nguyen was a cosmetologist when her daughter was diagnosed and felt she I had to do something different. Not long after, she received her master's degree in accounting. Combining her experience in the beauty industry with what she learned about business, she started branding her own skincare and cosmetic line.

“I didn't see a single makeup line whose profits would continue to roll over and help kids with special needs,” says Nguyen. “I took that challenge and I told my story.”

Within two months she’d generated $60,000 revenue, which she donated to the Child Studies Center and the Autism Treatment Center in Dallas.

“It wasn't just them taking a check from me,” says Nguyen. “They walked me around to show me the center, and I just felt this joy; these kids are getting the extra therapy they need because of the little amount I was able to give. Ultimately, I realized there's not really a cure for autism; they're just unique, special kids. That kept me going.”

Soon, Nguyen turned one small nail salon into three high-end day spas before she sold all three. Then she did another three. Today, Nguyen owns salons, spas, laundromats, even a hibachi restaurant.

“Each time I launch a business, I give myself three to six months to get everything going, put the right people in place, put a management team so I can step back and oversee it from a distance without having to be there every day. This way I’m able to branch out into many other things.”

Recently, Nguyen and her team have transitioned to real estate, developing commercial properties, shopping centers and residential properties.

Nguyen says her ultimate goal is to franchise a chain of salons with her brand of products. Every time a client buys something, the money is going to help another child.

“Because of my daughter, we are able to contribute something to help see another child get the therapy they need,” says Nguyen. “Katelyn never gave up. She just kept going. Now she's in public school. I’ll never give up on her.”

For more information on Lisa Nguyen, visit www.lisanguyen.us



