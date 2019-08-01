Golden Towers Selected Smart Lockers from Package Nexus

Smart Lockers 2.0 Smart Lockers Done Right

Package Nexus Automated Package Delivery to All Tenants at Golden Towers

Smart Lockers Done Right” — Package Nexus

VISTA, CA, USA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Towers, the premier luxury multifamily community in Newark (NJ), chose Package Nexus as their provider of Smart Lockers and Mailboxes. Golden Towers analyzed Parcel Locker market for an extensive period of time and evaluated several products in the market place and decided to award the contract to Package Nexus. One of the key factors for Golden Towers management was to choose a system that is reliable and can operate independently and wouldn't require constant attention from the property management team. They were interested in purchasing a Smart Locker system that would give their staff and their tenants a lift by automating the last mile of package delivery. The fact that Package Nexus offers advanced solutions for sensing all kinds of packages including flats and thin packages was extremely important for Golden Towers management team.About Package NexusPackage Nexus ( https://packagenexus.com ) is the global technology leader and provider of Smart Lockers for efficient and simplified package management for the multifamily communities, pharmacies, retailers, groceries, universities, corporate offices, manufacturing, and more. Package Nexus unique solutions helps property, store, and office managers to improve their operations, reduce operating cost, and increase customer satisfaction at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions throughout North and South America.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.