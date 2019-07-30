Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Grandi Opening Of Their 15th Diabetes Reversal Clinic

The World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Program

DALLAS , TEXAS, US, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD) just opened a new diabetes reversal clinic in Seattle, Washington (Kirkland), which is their 15th clinic in the US.HYD now has locations in:DallasHoustonLancasterWichitaOklahoma CitySalt Lake CityOrlandoNashvilleCharlestonKansas CityIndianapolisPhoenixAtlantaHonoluluSeattleThey are also in the process of opening clinics in these locations:St. LouisMinneapolisCharlotteMiamiLas VegasLos Angles WestSan AntonioPhiladelphia"Our entire team is very excited to continue to open more clinics so we can help as many Type 2 Diabetics reverse their deadly disease. We are well on our way to opening 130 clinics in the US, before we expand internationally," says HYD's Founder and CEO, Dr. J. Murray Hockings HYD is the world's leader in reversing Type 2 Diabetes and the only company in the world opening diabetes reversal centers.For more information, go to: www.HelpYourDiabetes.com



