Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Grandi Opening Of Their 15th Diabetes Reversal Clinic
HYD now has locations in:
Dallas
Houston
Lancaster
Wichita
Oklahoma City
Salt Lake City
Orlando
Nashville
Charleston
Kansas City
Indianapolis
Phoenix
Atlanta
Honolulu
Seattle
They are also in the process of opening clinics in these locations:
St. Louis
Minneapolis
Charlotte
Miami
Las Vegas
Los Angles West
San Antonio
Philadelphia
"Our entire team is very excited to continue to open more clinics so we can help as many Type 2 Diabetics reverse their deadly disease. We are well on our way to opening 130 clinics in the US, before we expand internationally," says HYD's Founder and CEO, Dr. J. Murray Hockings.
HYD is the world's leader in reversing Type 2 Diabetes and the only company in the world opening diabetes reversal centers.
For more information, go to: www.HelpYourDiabetes.com
Dr. J. Murray Hockings
Help Your Diabetes
+1 800-321-9054
email us here
