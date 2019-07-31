Nelson Construction and Renovations Offers New AC Solutions for Historic Homes

Historic Home

Nelson Construction and Renovations Design-Build service offers new ducted mini split AC systems to solve AC space and aesthetic issues in historic homes.

The new ducted mini split system is ideal for those with older or historic homes. They are small so they can be installed in an attic and be ducted. As well, they are more aesthetically pleasing.” — Greg Nelson, Owner and President

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Construction and Renovations is offering the new AC solution of ducted mini split systems for older and historic homes in Pinellas County and the greater Tampa Bay area. This solution resolves the issues faced when trying to install a traditional AC unit. These issues involve attic space that is too small, no basement or crawlspace and not enough room between the outer and inner walls for ductwork. It also handles anesthetic concerns presented by ductless mini split systems.

There is a large inventory of older and historic homes in Pinellas County and the greater Tampa Bay area. These historic homes are very desirable and hold tons of appeal - from architectural windows and solid plaster walls to marble windowsills, crown molding, pocket doors, arched doorways and in many cases higher-quality materials and finishing touches than are used today.

A potential drawback to these charming homes is that interior rooms can turn into a sauna with Florida hot and humid summer days. Older homes often don’t have the space to install ductwork for a conventional central air-conditioning system. Attic space is small, many times there is no basement or crawlspace and there isn’t enough room between the outer and inner walls for ductwork. Window units are loud and unsightly.

“The new ducted mini split system is ideal for those with older or historic homes. They are small so they can be installed in an attic and be ducted. As well, they are more aesthetically pleasing, “said Greg Nelson, owner and President of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

Nelson went on to report that the ducted mini split system uses a new technology that makes them so energy efficient it is often possible to reduce the size of a 4-ton system to a 3-ton multi-zone system with one condensing unit outside connected via copper tubing to individual indoor units that serve each of the rooms.

Simply stated, the ducted mini split units are smaller, can be concealed and are far more efficient. Additional benefits include:

• The life expectancy is estimated at 20 years. This is far longer than the 12-15 years of most conventional systems.

• The system can be centrally controlled by a thermostat to maintain an even temperature throughout. Maintaining an even temperature is kinder to your

flooring, furniture and pets.

• These systems are available in single and multi-zone systems.

• They are aesthetically pleasing and quieter.

• Contractors will like the flexibility of ducted mini-split systems.

This solution doesn’t stop with older or historic homes. As the ducted mini split AC and heating systems are aesthetically pleasing and have such a high energy efficiency rating, they make a viable choice for any home or business remodel or new build.

About Nelson Construction & Renovations

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build (turn-key) company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, home additions, large remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. They are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), a 4-time recipient of Best of Houzz award and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call (727) 596-9006. You may also visit their office at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater.

Design and Build the Home of Your Dreams with Nelson Construction and Renovations



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.