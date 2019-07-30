Equity Bank Names Morgan Littell Vice President, Business Aviation

Morgan Littell

Responsible for Aircraft Financing

The development of our new Aircraft Financing Division gives current and future customers an opportunity to improve their business travel.” — Craig Anderson, Equity Bank EVP, COO

WICHITA, KS, USA, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equity Bank, the Wichita-based bank subsidiary of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), has named Morgan Littell Vice President, Business Aviation, responsible for establishing its Aircraft Financing Division. She brings more than 10 years of successful aircraft financing acumen to the newly created position, which will offer nationwide aircraft financial services."Morgan Littell is a well-respected, knowledgeable and experienced aviation finance professional who will expand Equity Bank's aircraft portfolio," said Equity Bank Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Craig Anderson."She is the epitome of a customer-oriented banker who will be focused on client needs in a full range of aircraft financing, to include new and used piston-powered aircraft, turboprops and jets. The development of our new Aircraft Financing Division gives current and future customers an opportunity to improve their business travel," he added.Littell has been involved in aviation for more than 20 years, beginning her career in sales and marketing for a Wichita-based aircraft manufacturer. In addition to being an expert in aircraft financing she also has experience in aircraft maintenance and aircraft chartering. She joins Equity from another financial institution where she established a new aircraft financing organization and headed aircraft financial transactions.Littell holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kansas and a Master of Business Administration from Wichita State University. She is active in aviation organizations, including Women in Aviation, the National Aircraft Finance Association, the National Business Aviation Association and the Wichita Aero Club.About Equity BankEquity Bank is a $4 billion community bank with 52 bank locations throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services. Equity Bank's parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., is based in Wichita and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'EQBK.' Learn more at Equity Bank Aviation Finance



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.