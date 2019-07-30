PA Green Medical Announces a New Harrisburg Office Expansion

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrisburg is expanding their location, with a new facility, designed to accommodate the increasing number of new patients seen in the Harrisburg location. This is the second office expansion for the company since its inception in 2017.The new office location, at 800 Corporate Circle, offers an upgraded and comfortable interior to maximize the patient experience and allow the company to treat and follow up with a growing number of patients."This new location will help us to serve patients in a variety of capacities," states CEO John Cellini. "With the addition of Anxiety Disorders and Tourette's Syndrome to the Pennsylvania serious medical condition list, we anticipate an increased number of patients who are able to qualify for medical marijuana certifications," continues Cellini. "This new location will mean no one will have to endure long wait times in order to seek help and relief."It was announced last week that the State of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program would be adding another two conditions to it’s growing list of qualifying conditions, with Anxiety Disorders being one of the most anxiously awaited additions.As of July 20th, 2019, patients will be able to be certified for a variety of Anxiety related conditions, bringing relief and a new avenue of treatment to an under-addressed portion of the population.As part of the new expansion, Dr. Richard Magill MD, medical director of PA Green Medical , will be introducing a new program, designed to provide accessible information to people suffering from chronic pain. This program is being introduced as “Pain Talks with Dr. Magill” and will be available free of charge every Wednesday. The idea is to create a safe space for people in pain to discuss their issues and benefit from"With this program we hope to provide a safe space for people suffering from chronic pain to discuss the options available to them. We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to help people suffering from pain and connect them to all the wonderful resources available to them," said Dr. Magill.PA Green Medical is a group of medical marijuana certification clinics located across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Their Pennsylvania offices can be found in Harrisburg as well as in King of Prussia.Each clinic provides patients with a judgement free environment. Our friendly medical team and state-approved doctors evaluate patient conditions to help them find the medical marijuana treatments suited for their individual needs.To schedule an appointment at any of the PA Green Medical offices, simply call 1-888-399-0329.



