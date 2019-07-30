Award for South African hide-away

Buccara wins Luxury Lifestyle Award for Pezula Private Castle in Knysna, South Africa

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pezula Private Castle , part of an exclusive collection of private homes by premium tour operator Buccara and hailed as the “Best Property in South Africa” by US news channel CNBC, has been recognized with the Luxury Lifestyle Award. Buccara – Swahili for “secret place” – offers luxury accommodations designed to provide a home far away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life; a home like Pezula Private Castle in Knysna, on one of South Africa’s most beautiful beaches. The Luxury Lifestyle Awards jury, which annually selects the best luxury goods and services from all over the world, has distinguished this hide-away on the famous Garden Route as one of the world’s finest in the “Luxury Boutique Hotel” category. The award is again testimony to the hotel’s special character featuring a stunning location overlooking the secluded Noetzie beach, individual décor with great attention to detail, and comprehensive personal service. Nelson Mandela made Pezula Private Castle his home in 2008 for ten days of reflection and peaceful contemplation.Lasting memories and moments that strengthen bonds is Buccara’s very own definition of true luxury. The team crafts bespoke holiday experiences, starting with the journey to the destination through to local activities – a concept the tour operator’s increasing clientele has come to appreciate. The renowned Luxury Lifestyle Awards jury now also honors Buccara’s philosophy of customized stays, which the remarkable atmosphere of the architecturally impressive Pezula Private Castle in Knysna embodies in a perfect way. While the interior of the property’s three castles, each with private ocean view terraces and open fireplaces, a pool, direct access to the beach, an executive butler and a private chef, offer the ultimate in luxury and comfort, the atmosphere is informal and snug. Guests at this home-away-from-home can choose between soaking in lazy days and enjoying nature, on a stroll to the edge of the nearby Noetzie River that runs Sinclair Nature Reserve, for example.Further information about Buccara’s exclusive portfolio is available online at www.buccara.com About BuccaraBuccara is Swahili for “secret place”. For more than a decade the company has been hosting unique holiday experiences for a select circle of guests at private places at exceptional locations around the globe. Luxuriously appointed and created with great attention to detail, Buccara’s villas, penthouses, castles and private yachts are designed for families and groups to enjoy special moments together, far away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Buccara is all about such moments, and the team has perfected the art of casual luxury: All accommodation and yachts are owned by Buccara, and dedicated staff on site guarantees premium quality and service. From exquisite culinary delights, prepared by a private chef if desired, through to private butlers, carefully curated tours and insider’s tips for local experiences – the Buccara team is dedicated to caring for its guests.Buccara is based in Germany. The company’s portfolio currently includes 19 properties in South Africa, Spain, Italy and Austria as well as 14 yachts in Spain and in the Bahamas. www.buccara.com



