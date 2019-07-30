SpaDash Establishes World Headquarters in Austin, Texas

Cut Your Hair. Anytime. Anywhere.

The leader in on-demand mobile barber and haircuts services picks Northwest Austin to establish its home office.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaDash, Inc., maker of the on-demand mobile barber app SpaDash, has established its home offices in Austin, Texas. Scheduled to take possession on August 1, 2019, the company has acquired property in Northwest Austin to launch and operate its haircutting service business from.

The property, located at 12131 Pecan Street in Austin, Texas, will serve as the primary office that will house its software development team, support services operations, training division, as well as its executive management and fulfillment teams.

The property was carefully selected to ensure it has easy access from all parts of Austin. The office location will be able to service the independent contractor licensed barbers and hairstylists working in Austin, Texas that perform haircuts for men, women and children in Austin and the surrounding area using the SpaDash app.

SpaDash worked closely with the Eitel Group at Keller Williams to secure the facility. The group prides themselves on working with their clients to achieve their real estate goals. “The Eitel Group at Keller Williams is proud to have worked with SpaDash, Inc. on establishing their world headquarters. We continually strive to partner with companies that have strong growth potential in their market. SpaDash will certainly be a major player in the hair care industry going forward with its revolutionary on-demand haircutting services”, said Joaquin Lopez, SVP of Real Estate.

SpaDash, Inc. was founded by Austinites and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin. The slogan of SpaDash is "Cut Your Hair. Anytime. Anywhere."

SpaDash is the leader in on-demand haircutting services in the state of Texas. Busy professionals, parents of children and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile barber and haircuts offering.

