Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes 12,000 SF Lease in Hooten Industrial Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services, Inc. recently leased property in Hooten Industrial Park located at 1002 N. Padre Island Dr. at the Northeast corner of Agnes St. and NPID in Corpus Christi, Texas.Cross Country Pipeline Supply is a leading supplier of materials, tools, equipment and parts for the pipeline construction industry. The company’s mission is to provide the pipeline industry with innovative and dependable equipment to get the job safely and efficiently while providing you, the customer, with service that goes the extra mile.The building is an approximate 12,000 SF build to suit. Cross Country joins several tenants in Hooten Industrial Park. Companies such as Sunbelt Supply Co, Wolseley, Integrated Power Services, Abrasive Products, IRISNDT, and Total Safety are located in the park. Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. President, Matthew Cravey , leads leasing and marketing for the property on behalf of the Landlord. For further information, contact Matthew Cravey at (361) 289-5168 ext. 301 or email. The Tenant was represented by Corky Lindsey of Texas Home and Ranches.



