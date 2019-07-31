Legends Come Out to Support CHOC Children’s Foundation at eZWay Awards Golden Gala August 30th

Ten legends who have inspired, created, or have made a difference in this world are attending the eZWay Awards Golden Gala benefiting CHOC Children’s Foundation.

This Inspiring Awards Gala is Unlike Any Other and Will Play a Major Role in Helping Children at CHOC Children’s Foundation

We are excited to host this event benefiting CHOC Children’s Foundation to bring awareness and much needed funding to help the children who need it most.” — Eric Zuley, Founder of eZWay Networks

COSTA MESA, CA, USA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eZWay Awards Golden Gala benefiting CHOC Children’s Foundation has announced over ten legends who have inspired, created, or have made a difference in this world are coming to support the award ceremony taking place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Center Club Orange County.

Hosted by Eric Zuley, a Multi-Media Marketing Mogul, speaker, branding and promotions expert and Founder of eZWay Networks along with Reatha Grey from Betty White’s Off the Rockers, the Golden Gala will feature celebrities, international and award-winning speakers, entertainment, dinner, auctions as well as networking opportunities with high-powered influencers. Besides celebrities and business leaders, the event will also feature amazing food, complimentary champagne and dessert.

“We are excited to host this event benefiting CHOC Children’s Foundation to bring awareness and much needed funding to help the children who need it most”, said Zuley.

Confirmed to attend and giving out awards named after them in various categories are James Dentley with the “Mentorship Award”, Sharon Lechter “Top Author Award”, Brian Smith “Brand of the Year Award”, John Shin “Think and Grow Rich Award”, Shea Vaughn “Woman of the Year Award”, Kate Linder “Volunteer of the Year Award”, Frank Shankwitz “Everyone Can Be A Hero Award”, Theresa Ashby “Business Solutions Award”, James Zuley “Faith Conquers All Award”, Dante Sears “Heartpreneur Award” and more. Each will give out their respected awards to one of the over 40 nominees who will be in attendance.

“eZWay Awards Golden Gala is also a soft celebration for our 501(c)3 official non-profit eZWay Cares Foundation; a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit CHOC Children’s Foundation,” said Zuley. “We will also announce the Executive Director and the Board of Advisers at the event,” he added.

Zuley has created the eZWay Wall of Fame to spotlight the heartpreneurs and influencers in the group that are making a digital difference.

The event will also go live on the eZWay Network where folks can watch and donate to the nonprofit benefiting CHOC Children’s Foundation. Those interested can watch at http://eZWay.tv.

Some of the prominent celebrities and nominees confirmed to attend this event include NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, TV personality Judge Joe Brown, Pattie Sadler Host of The Pattie Sadler Show and Founder of NLC Publishing, Lynell Hamilton Chapter President of NFL Alumni, Actor/Producer/Writer Trae Ireland, Annie McKnight comedian from Conan O’Brien, Gary Miller celebrity music producer, Brian Nelson Willis founder of Billionaires Elite VIP, Jeff Spenard CEO and President of Voice America, the owner of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles Herb Hudson, Shellie Hunt, the Founder Women of Global Change, Forbes Riley Celebrity TV host, author, motivational speaker, John Highland from Speaker’s Empire, Nay Nay Kirby actress, Jennifer Shultz celebrity stylist and many more.

Performers for the evening include Sheldon Reynolds from Earth, Wind and Fire, harpist/vocalist Cheryl Angela and award-winning singer/songwriter Shyla Day.

This formal event Gold Carpet starts at 4:00pm, the program and awards start at 6:00pm. The Center Club Orange County is located at 650 Town Center Drive on the Garden Level in Costa Mesa, California.

Sponsorships and tickets are still available and can be found at www.eZWayAwards.com.

For Media/Talent submissions, please email Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at kelly@BPUnlimited.com.

Follow eZWay Broadcasting on social media at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @eZWay broadcasting.

For more information, please visit: www.ezwayawards.com.

Join us for the eZWay Golden Gala benefiting CHOC Children's Foundation with celebrities, international and award-winning speakers, entertainment, and more.



