State of Contact Centers 2019 – Regalix releases its industry findings and analysis

State of contact centers 2019 – The omnichannel approach

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released its latest research report titled “ State of Contact Centers 2019 – The Omnichannel Approach .” The report explores the best practices followed by contact centers across the hi-tech industry, the challenges businesses often face and the various factors companies consider while implementing strategies for contact centers.The primary research report captures insights directly from senior executives in the contact center space at leading hi-tech companies, revealing current trends in this domain.According to the research, most contact centers that implemented an omnichannel approach saw a major improvement in their CSAT scores and also a significant decrease in the average time taken to resolve customer problems. As for collecting customer feedback through contact centers, customer surveys and focus groups are the most widely used tools employed by organizations.Additionally, Regalix’s survey found that customer experience tops the list of key metrics used by companies to gauge the performance of their contact centers. Meanwhile, phone and email continue to be the most widely used channels of communication while interacting with customers or prospects.“Customers today expect a smooth omnichannel experience so that there is a continuum in the interaction. A single, continued conversation is more valuable than multiple conversations that must start from the beginning each time,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



