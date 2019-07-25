Largest Ever Canadian Men’s Issues Conference to Occur in Toronto Aug 2 - 3, 2019

Senator Anne Cools and Member of Parliament Karen Vecchio will headline at the 2019 Canadian National Men’s Issues Conference, August 2-3, University of Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORY – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASELargest Ever Canadian Men’s Issues Conference to Occur in Toronto Aug 2 - 3, 2019Senator Anne Cools and Member of Parliament Karen Vecchio will headline at the 2019 Canadian National Men’s Issues Conference, taking place August 2-3 at the University of Toronto and sponsored by the Canadian Association for Equality (CAFE).“Men’s issues are a matter of life and death,” said CAFE Executive Director Justin Trottier, “yet they differ drastically in public awareness, media attention and government investment.”We rarely hear that over 75% of suicides are men or that children growing up alienated from their father suffer significant health effects. The federal government completed the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, while three times as many Indigenous boys and men are missing and murdered.The conference will seek positive ways to address these issues, with an international group of speakers, including:* Cassie Jaye, filmmaker of the provocative documentary The Red Pill, exploring the men’s rights movement* Siobhan Weare, Lecturer at UK’s Lancaster University, conducting the first study on men raped by women* Jamil Jivani, author, Why Young Men: Rage, Race and the Crisis of Identity* Andrea Silverstone, Executive Director for Sagesse, an Alberta agency dedicated to ending domestic abuse* Edward Kruk, President, International Council on Shared Parenting* Bettina Arndt, Australian sex therapistCAFE has emerged as Canada’s preeminent charity focused on men’s issues. The theme of the conference, MOMENTUM, recognizes and seeks to build on the tremendous progress that has been made through the establishment of the Canadian Centre for Men and Families in locations across Canada. These first of their kind facilities have worked alongside community agencies to offer support to hundreds of men and families in crisis.The conference is open to the public. Information and tickets at https://www.equalitycanada.com/NationalConference CONTACTJustin TrottierExecutive Director,Canadian Association for Equalityjtrottier@equalitycanada.com416-402-8856The Canadian Association for Equality is committed to achieving equality for all Canadians, regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, family status, race, ethnicity, creed, age or disability.-30-



