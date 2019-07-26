Tanner Grey’s First Marketing Internship

Tanner Grey’s first summer internship was a success and the company looks forward to giving future students a chance at gaining industry experience.

My knowledge has grown extensively while working with the team at Tanner Grey” — Garret Erven

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanner Grey, a leading digital marketing firm based in Charlotte, NC, expressed their excitement with a new internship program introduced in the summer of 2019.

Digital marketing is an ever-changing industry; therefore, Tanner Grey is always striving to improve their way of thinking. Looking for insight, Tanner Grey posted an internship in the hopes of finding a young professional with ingenuity and new creative ideas. With a plethora of applicants to choose from, Tanner Grey hired Garret Erven, a Junior from the University of South Carolina majoring in Computer Information Systems.

Throughout the summer, Garret has worked on a number of projects ranging from search engine optimization (SEO) to web development and design. “My knowledge has grown extensively while working with the team at Tanner Grey,” says Garret. “I feel more prepared for a future career in business and technology.”

Tanner Grey plans to hire another marketer in the near future based on the recent success of their internship program. With the fall semester approaching, students from universities like UNCC or Queens University are searching for internships. Tanner Grey is a great opportunity for students to gain experience in multiple areas of digital marketing. PPC management, responsive web design, and social media marketing are just a few skills that interns can acquire and advance in.

About Tanner Grey: Tanner Grey provides quality digital marketing and web design services to small and medium-sized businesses in the Charlotte area and the southeast. We strive to establish close relationships with our clients in order to provide customized solutions to their goals. For more information, visit us at https://tannergrey.com or contact us at (844)-500-1339.



