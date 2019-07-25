New Version of Vietnam-visa.com Launches to Enhance User Experience

Website is designed to assist foreigners in obtaining their visas

VIETNAM, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam-visa.com, a website aimed at assisting foreigners entering Vietnam to easily and quickly get their visas, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website.

Established in 2007, Vietnam-visa has experienced three upgrades, with the latest version being the most comprehensive to date.

“Our top concerns are to provide visitors with any information they need regarding visas to Vietnam, and also allow our visitors to browse our website easily and get the information they want in just one or two clicks,” says Bui Trung Thanh, CEO of Vietnam Discovery Travel JSC – owner of Vietnam-visa.com. “That’s the reason why we spent a lot of effort and time to boost the launch of this version, and we succeeded.”

Directly from homepage of the website, foreigners can browse the visa requirements needed in order to visit Vietnam.

“This is the first step a visitor to Vietnam should do whenever they are planning a trip to the Southeast Asian nation,” states Mr. Thanh. “The visa requirement section on our website covers up to over 220 nationalities worldwide and advises visitors of the various ways to obtain a visa, including which visa is the best fit, if needed.”

Browsing Vietnam-visa.com also provides users with a great source of information regarding Vietnam visas, including visa exemption, extension and renewal, etc. It also includes a useful blog which offers users great tips for Vietnam visa and travel.

Additionally, the site is available in a wide variety of languages for those not fluent in English.

“Our website was originally developed in English, but we know that our visitors can come from any corner of the world and, as such, we will develop in other languages, starting with Vietnamese and Spanish. We are planning to launch Chinese, French, German and Italian versions soon,” added Mr. Thanh.

Vietnam-visa.com is a useful tool for anyone looking to apply for a Vietnam visa.

Users can easily manage their real-time request processing status, with all pertinent information made clear right from the start, including the cost of a visa.

Operated by Vietnam Discovery Travel JSC since 2007, Vietnam-visa.com is one of the very first websites providing visa-on-arrival service for travelers to Vietnam.

Since its inception, this service provider has assisted over 300,000 groups of clients from over 200 countries around the world to get visas to Vietnam online easily and quickly, even during weekends or last-minute applications.

Additionally, Vietnam-visa.com also provides Vietnam airport arrival and departure assistance, which provides travelers with a smooth transition process, both in and out of Vietnam.

For more information about Vietnam-visa.com, or to apply, please visit https://www.vietnam-visa.com/.



