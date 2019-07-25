Energy Savings at Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport

Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport

Green Globe recently recertified Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport offers a quiet oasis for travellers and large conference facilities. It is just 10 minutes from Schiphol and 30 minutes to central Amsterdam.Paul Duggan, General Manager at the hotel said, “We are proud to have maintained our Green Globe certification. Being environmentally aware is the right thing to do. There is a positive impact in all areas of the business from new energy efficient equipment to reducing waste and even providing electric bikes for hotel guests.”The main focus at Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport over the past year was to update and improve equipment in back of house areas. A completely new hot water boiler system was installed that significantly reduces energy usage. In addition, a new dishwasher with faster washing times was fitted in the kitchen further reducing energy and water consumption. These measures are in line with the hotel’s overall target to decrease energy usage across the property by 2%.Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport has also invested in a new water pressure pump system featuring low energy technology that uses 3 pumps. This will replace the old system, which had 4 pumps powered by 2200 KW of electricity.“We hope to see greater energy savings next year with the introduction of the new equipment,” added Sandra Becker, Executive Housekeeper at the property.Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport is always on the look out for new opportunities to promote sustainability and offers green travel options such as rental electric bikes. The new lobby shop also has a variety of lovely eco-friendly and Fairtrade items available and the hotel’s chef is keen to source more local, sustainably grown and raised produce for future menus.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactSandra BeckerExecutive HousekeeperPARK PLAZA AMSTERDAM AIRPORTMelbournestraat 1 1175 RM LijndenNETHERLANDSP: +31 20 655 1060E: sbecker@pphe.comW: www.parkplaza.com



