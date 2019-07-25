Want To Travel With Your Dog? DogFriendly.com's new book shows you everything you need to know

DogFriendly.com's Guide to Traveling With Your Dogs

DogFriendly.com's Guide to Traveling With Your Dogs contains everything you need to know to travel with your dog. How to prepare, how to travel, where to go.

UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogFriendly.com https://www.dogfriendly.com ) has published and released a unique book, one that tells you everything you need to know about traveling with your dogs. Whether you have one small dog or 3 large dogs this book tells you the ins and outs of traveling with your pups. By car, plane or even train there are more options than ever before. And included are dog-friendly travel guides for 70 pet-friendly regions and cities in the United States.Included in this book are chapters covering everything you need to know. From the first section entitled "Let's travel together" the book is packed with tips about preparing for a road trip, dogs on Amtrak, dogs on airplanes and the different requirements and policies. It includes etiquette that you should follow when traveling with a dog to a beach, restaurant with dog-friendly outdoor dining, shopping, visiting pet-friendly attractions and visiting parks and hikes. Also entry requirements for many countries on all continents and policies of the international airlines as well. The book could've stopped there but goes on to include travel guides for 70 United States destinations that you may want to visit wit your furbabies. From Acadia in Maine to San Diego, from Seattle to Key West and everywhere in between this book gives you great ideas on where to take your pooch."This book is the missing piece in our line of Dog Travel Guides" says Len Kain, president and editor of DogFriendly.com. "This guide gives you the key information to enjoy travel with your dogs as well as an overall guide to many places to visit. Combined with our United States Dog Travel Guide book or our five regional guide books everything is there to successfully travel with your entire family, including the four-legged family members."The book, which is packed with information, sells for $14.95 is available online through Amazon and other outlets. An ebook will soon be available as well.For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com . DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and publishes paperback books.Len KainDogFriendly.com Inc.+1 833-475-2275



