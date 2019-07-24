Don Durm Appointed as Vice Chair of IRTA Board of Directors

Don Durm appointed as Vice Chair of IRTA

Don Durm has recently been appointed to vice chairman after serving as IRTA's treasurer.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newark, NJ – PLM, an industry leader in fleet management solutions for refrigerated trailers, is proud to announce Don Durm, Vice President of Customer Solutions has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the International Refrigeration Transportation Association (IRTA) as Vice Chairman.Don received this honor after serving his most recent post as IRTA’s treasurer. He was a key author in IRTA’s Best Practice Guide and has recently helped launch the Certified Cold Carrier Program focusing on carrier conformance with FDA’s Sanitary Transportation of Foods rules and carrier proof of knowledge for management personnel on specific Best Practice Guide requirements. – for the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA)IRTA continues to support the needs and interests of organizations involved in the transportation sector of the cold chain and is a part of the GCCA.About IRTAInternational Refrigeration Transportation Association (IRTA) mission is to cultivate, foster and develop commercial and trade relations between those engaged in all aspects of producing, importing, exporting, transporting, warehousing commodities requiring temperature and/or atmospheric controls and related services.About PLMPLM, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is an industry leader and the only company with nationwide locations dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance and fleet management of refrigerated trailers in the Cold Supply Chain. PLM offers the largest selection of multi-temp, single-temp, and eco-friendly electric trailers from 28’ to 53’ in length.For more information, please visit www.plmtrailer.com or call 1- 877-RENT-PLM (736-8756).



