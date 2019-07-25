Mind Commerce announces Collaboration with ICT Solutions and Education

Research, Consulting and Advisory Services

Sees Combined Media and Market Research Offering as Value-add for ICT Ecosystem and ISE Magazine Clients

Combine Custom Analysis with Advertising for more Comprehensive Market Exposure” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The information and communications technology (ICT) industry and digital technology landscape is rapidly evolving and Mind Commerce is evolving its market research and strategic advisory practice to keep pace. Accordingly, the company announces market research collaboration with ISE magazine, ICT Solutions and Education, a division of Practical Communications, Inc.

Through this collaboration, clients may procure syndicated reports as well as custom research that can be used in concert with content marketing throughout the ISE brand channels. Customers may pair ICT research with custom content marketing to reach highly targeted audiences with purchasing power and influence.

In addition, ISE clients may acquire Mind Commerce syndicated reports at a discount, which scales higher in proportion to greater media purchases with ISE. Customers may also bundle custom research along with their advertising spend, including sponsored reports and/or proprietary strategic analysis.

Mind Commerce Founder and CEO, Gerry Christensen sees this offering as highly synergistic, stating "With this integrated offering, ISE customers will enjoy lower-priced syndicated ICT reports and may also combine custom analysis with advertising for more comprehensive market exposure."

For more information, see the ISE research page at: https://www.isemag.com/Research/

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities. We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers, systems integrators, government organizations and NGOs.

About ISE Magazine

For more than 30 years, ISE (ICT Solutions & Education) has been connecting network evolution professionals with innovative solutions and concise education across the rapidly changing ICT landscape. ISE’s mission is all about educating the ICT industry. And, as the lines separating telephone, Internet and television companies continue to blur, ISE is the resource these providers trust to educate their network evolution professionals.

About Mind Commerce



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.