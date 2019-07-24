Exponential Builder Uses Cutting-Edge Strategy to Help Home Improvement Companies Scale Beyond 7 & 8 Figures

Exponential Builder Ahmed Saddique

Exponential Builder Marketing Agency is using some remarkably effective tactics to help home improvement businesses increase their bottom line.

Instead of just pitching a company’s services for a discounted offer and then generating leads, we use education-based marketing in order to target their ideal customers.” — Ahmed Saddique

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full service marketing agency Exponential Builder is pleased to announce that it is working specifically with businesses in the home improvement industry to help them scale with predictability. According to the company’s founder and CEO, Ahmed Saddique, their efforts have so far helped three businesses go from zero to seven figures, and seven other businesses from zero to six figures.

“I started this agency after realizing how competitive the home improvement market is,” says Saddique. “I started to notice how many businesses were lacking a marketing strategy to drive business on demand and grow their brand. Having a construction background, I understood the root problems these businesses faced and began to test these client acquisition strategies on my family-owned company. Now, our company is one of the top 4% companies in New York, and close to breaking the eight- figure mark. We’re most definitely a digital marketing agency that works!"

Saddique explains that Exponential Builder uses a unique strategy that not many other marketing agencies are aware of.

“Instead of just pitching a company’s services for a discounted offer and then generating leads, we use education-based marketing in order to target their ideal customers.”

As an example, Saddique describes one of the campaigns that his company ran for a Carpet Cleaning business.

“We educated potential customers about a study on the health of carpet cleaning. The study showed that after removing an old carpet, the incidences of sickness increased fourfold. Carpet is like a filter that captures all the bacteria and debris, and if not cleaned properly it’s more likely that people can get sick.”

Saddique adds that this particular campaign generated $200k in sales in three months for the business in question.

“The goal is not to SELL, but to educate the consumer on your business and services making it an obvious decision for them to opt-in and BUY!”



About the Company

Based in New York and founded by Ahmed Saddique, Exponential Builder works with businesses in the home service industry, including general contractors, roofers, restoration, cleaning, and others. The company offers services in Google Pay Per Click, Facebook ads, Search Engine Optimization, content marketing, social media management, website design, directory listings, and a lot more.

For more information, or to arrange a complimentary consultation, visit the website at https://www.exponentialbuilder.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.