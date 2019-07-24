Adapt Software Announced as Bronze Winner in the 2019 IAMCP Global Partner-to-Partner Awards Program

IAMCP Announces Adapt software as Bronze Winners in the 2019 Global Partner-to-Partner Awards Program

GURGAON, HARYANA , INDIA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) has selected Adapt Software India Private Limited as Bronze Winner in the 2019 Global Partner-to-Partner (P2P) Awards Program, who were announced at a special ceremony during the Microsoft Inspire conference in Las Vegas, on July 16.

In total, 59 entries were received from 44 companies across 28 IAMCP chapters. Submissions were reviewed by judges and scored on a 4-point scale based on the following criteria:

• How well the scenario reflected a mature Partner

• The maturity of the P2P experience

• Innovation in delivering a customer solution

Entries were received from three regions: APAC, EMEA, and the AMERICAS, and winners were judged for gold, silver and bronze level awards in each region. Submitted applications included cloud computing, marketing innovation, collaboration and messaging, data analytics and business intelligence offerings. Said David Gersten, IAMCP Americas Vice-President, “I am thrilled to have received almost 60 entries this year. The stories, in combination, involved over 120 partners from around the world.” The IAMCP will be featuring the winners and their innovative solutions in an eBook, to be released later this year.

“This award is an important recognition of our P2P excellence, where we partnered with other Microsoft Partners in different countries and geographies to deliver solutions built on Office365 and SharePoint. End customers could see more value delivered due to P2P collaboration. Adapt Software acted as their extended offshore team having deep knowledge for Office365 and SharePoint. One of the value proposition that Adapt brought to this partnership was to help other partners with pre-sales and technical solution support that clearly distinguished them from the rest of the competition. Our 90% of annual revenues come from P2P collaboration only and that too within Microsoft Partner ecosystem. Throughout all these years, there have been many learnings in terms of making P2P collaboration more fruitful and profitable,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO of Adapt Software.

“When an organization submits an entry to the IAMCP P2P Awards, that in itself is already a celebration of a partner-to-partner success. Sure, it feels good to win, but it is in the submission that winning begins. This is clearly one of the initiatives I cherish the most. It truly reflects the DNA of this association, and celebrates success stories of partners working together all over the globe. Partnering, and doing it at a broad international scale, is what guides our every move. Congratulations to every single of the participants, and in particular to the winners!” – Sergio Baptista, IAMCP International President

The IAMCP Member Awards Program

Launched in 2015, the IAMCP Awards Program is designed to encourage and recognize Association members for the outstanding, innovative and creative products and services they deliver through trusted P2P and channel relationships. Partners are invited to submit applications that identify the innovation, methods and new solutions they are co-creating to help customers compete, and include cloud computing, marketing innovation, collaboration and messaging, data analytics and business intelligence offerings.

Regions represented include APAC, EMEA, and Americas.



About IAMCP

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) is the leading independent global organization for business networking in the Microsoft partner eco-system, with 100+ chapters in over 40 countries around the world. IAMCP members represent the trusted, independent voice of the Microsoft partner community.

About ADAPT

ADAPT Software India is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISO 9001:2008 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering digital workplace solutions built on SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade. Visit www.adapt-india.com for more details. Adapt also has a readymade Intranet and digital workplace called TITAN that simplifies Office365 and improves Office365 adoption. For more details about TITAN, please visit www.titan4work.com



