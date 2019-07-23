LOCAL MILITARY COUPLE WINS THE MATTRESS WAREHOUSE “WHAT’S YOUR BEDMATCH?” GIVEAWAY

FREDERICK, MD, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattress Warehouse is excited to announce the winners of the “What’s your bedMATCH ?” giveaway, military family - Tim and Erinn Blasco. They found their perfect mattress - a Tempur-Pedic Pro-Adapt Firm - using the Mattress Warehouse bedMATCH diagnostic system, along with Tempur-Pedic pillows. Now, thanks to the giveaway, their entire purchase will be made free!The Blasco Family has three children – a newborn, a three-year-old and a five-year-old. The entire family shopped around at different mattress stores in the Mechanicsburg area and ended up choosing Mattress Warehouse. They said the reason they decided to go with Mattress Warehouse over other locations was because of their low prices, patented bedMATCH™ technology, and the friendliness of the Mattress Warehouse sleep expert at this location, and of course, because of the possibility to win a free mattress through the “What’s your bedMATCH?” giveaway.Karen Kelly is the store manager and sleep expert at the Mattress Warehouse - Carlisle Pike location in Mechanicsburg, where the Blasco’s made their purchase. She recalls how the Blasco family came in together and how they were able to find the mattress that was right for them through bedMATCH, and how she was able to offer a military discount to this incredibly deserving family. “Everyone at Mattress Warehouse is always excited to help out the members of our military”, said Kelly. “If anyone needs a good night’s sleep, it’s them!”Tim Blasco is in the Air National Guard and will be deploying again shortly. Mattress Warehouse thanks Tim and the Air National Guard for their service and wish them all well on their upcoming deployment.With the restorative powers that a quality night of sleep offers, new mattresses, and pillows are exactly what this family needs as they prepare for their Husband and Father’s deployment. The utilization of the Mattress Warehouse bedMATCH™ technology guarantees that the family will have mattresses that are perfect for their specific sleep needs, resulting in the quality sleep they all deserve. Mattress Warehouse is honored to be a local company, helping local military families such as the Blasco’s.About Mattress Warehouse:Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American mattress retailer with more than 250 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, the Mattress Warehouse mission is to provide each customer with an improved quality of sleep through the best products at the best prices. Their bedMATCH diagnostic system ensures a relaxed and educational buying process resulting in the right mattress for everyone, every time. Visit sleephappens.com to find a location near you.



