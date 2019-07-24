Coinbase Join Leading Emerging Tech Conference
FinTech Network are excited to announce that Zeeshan Feroz, CEO (UK) at Coinbase will be speaking at the 4th Blockchain for Finance Conference, EU, October 7-9.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech Network are excited to announce that Zeeshan Feroz, CEO (UK) at Coinbase will be speaking at the 4th Blockchain for Finance Conference, EU, Dublin, October 7-9, the premium European conference exploring how emerging technologies are redefining financial services. https://bit.ly/2JZ44h6
Zeeshan will join an exciting panel discussion with Barclays, Citi and Deloitte to discuss:
Identifying the Value in Digitalisation:
• Analyse key inefficiencies that emerging technologies are solving in financial services to help you to build your innovation roadmap
• Explore which technologies are getting the most traction and buy-in from the C-Suite so you can prioritise areas which are most ripe for disruption
• Gaze into the future of how emerging tech will transform financial services to determine how to strengthen you market position
Martin Runow, Head of Digital Banking, Barclays Corporate Banking
Gulru Atak Gundem, Treasury & Trade Solutions Global Innovation & Dublin Lab Head, Citi
Zeeshan Feroz, CEO (UK), Coinbase
Anthony Day, COO, Deloitte
Each year BFC EU gathers 300+ senior level delegates from banking, financial services, technology companies and fintechs to develop a collaborative ecosystem and streamline the adoption of emerging technologies in financial services.
Delegates will have the opportunity to network with a host of experts from B3i, Bank of Ireland, Binance, Blockchain, Central Bank of Ireland, Dash, Digital Asset, FNZ, Generali, IDA Ireland, ING, London Stock Exchange, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nivaura, Nordea, Rabobank, Ripple, Tezos, The Institute of Banking, we.trade and more!
Download the brochure to learn more! https://bit.ly/2JZ44h6
