Coinbase Join Leading Emerging Tech Conference

Coinbase

FinTech Network are excited to announce that Zeeshan Feroz, CEO (UK) at Coinbase will be speaking at the 4th Blockchain for Finance Conference, EU, October 7-9.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Network are excited to announce that Zeeshan Feroz, CEO (UK) at Coinbase will be speaking at the 4th Blockchain for Finance Conference, EU, Dublin, October 7-9, the premium European conference exploring how emerging technologies are redefining financial services. https://bit.ly/2JZ44h6 Zeeshan will join an exciting panel discussion with Barclays, Citi and Deloitte to discuss:Identifying the Value in Digitalisation:• Analyse key inefficiencies that emerging technologies are solving in financial services to help you to build your innovation roadmap• Explore which technologies are getting the most traction and buy-in from the C-Suite so you can prioritise areas which are most ripe for disruption• Gaze into the future of how emerging tech will transform financial services to determine how to strengthen you market positionMartin Runow, Head of Digital Banking, Barclays Corporate BankingGulru Atak Gundem, Treasury & Trade Solutions Global Innovation & Dublin Lab Head, CitiZeeshan Feroz, CEO (UK), CoinbaseAnthony Day, COO, DeloitteEach year BFC EU gathers 300+ senior level delegates from banking, financial services, technology companies and fintechs to develop a collaborative ecosystem and streamline the adoption of emerging technologies in financial services.Delegates will have the opportunity to network with a host of experts from B3i, Bank of Ireland, Binance, Blockchain, Central Bank of Ireland, Dash, Digital Asset, FNZ, Generali, IDA Ireland, ING, London Stock Exchange, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nivaura, Nordea, Rabobank, Ripple, Tezos, The Institute of Banking, we.trade and more!Download the brochure to learn more! https://bit.ly/2JZ44h6 Kind RegardsHannahHannah KitchenSenior Project Manager | FinTech Networkt: +44 (0) 203 4098416 | e: hkitchen@fintecnet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.